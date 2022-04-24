American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 174,530 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $96,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 35.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in R1 RCM by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 234.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.49 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

