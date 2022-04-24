American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 20,795 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $304,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after acquiring an additional 444,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 692,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,043 shares of company stock valued at $25,210,794. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $148.07 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

