American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 361,498 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $100,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,687,000 after purchasing an additional 144,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

