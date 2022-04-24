American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 592,761 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,761 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $254,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

