American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,060 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $120,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,974,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,691,000 after acquiring an additional 491,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $20.26 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

