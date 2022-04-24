American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,490,666 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 350.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490,666 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $275,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.97.

Arista Networks stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

