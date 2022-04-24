American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $109,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

