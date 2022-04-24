American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $99,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

