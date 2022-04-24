American Century Companies Inc. Has $372.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $372,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.07 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

