American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,196 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $288,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

