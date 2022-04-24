American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $125,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

