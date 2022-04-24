American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $317,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

Shares of FMC opened at $132.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

