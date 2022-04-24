American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,023,322 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,322 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $110,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,548.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 157,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 418,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

