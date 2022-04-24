American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 136,365 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 136,365 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $267,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $134.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.65. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

