American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,701,540 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 192.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $97,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $8,133,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $4,731,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,826,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.97%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

