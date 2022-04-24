American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,805,630 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,805,630 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $113,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 109,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 321,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 389,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

