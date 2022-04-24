American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,274 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $106,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $212.56 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.46 and its 200-day moving average is $201.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.