American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,310 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $211,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $234.30 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

