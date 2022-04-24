American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,028,140 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $245,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NYSE CBRE opened at $84.57 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

