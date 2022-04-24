American Century Companies Inc. Sells 134,671 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,671 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $330,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $280.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

