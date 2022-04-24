American Century Companies Inc. Sells 5,410 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $393,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $318.18 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $335.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.48. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

