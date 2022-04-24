American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the highest is $4.84 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $17.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 859,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,740,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.25. 2,426,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,171. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.