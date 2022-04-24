American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +18-20% yr/yr to ~$50.0-50.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.42 billion.American Express also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS.

Shares of AXP opened at $180.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.82.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

