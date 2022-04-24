AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.07% of Target worth $74,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.68. 3,431,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.08. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

