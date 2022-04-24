AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $122.06 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,556 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of Linde worth $122,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after acquiring an additional 327,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $14.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

