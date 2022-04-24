AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $5.40 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,163 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. 15,284,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,843. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

