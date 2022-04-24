AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $56.54 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $56,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

NYSE:BLK traded down $18.52 on Friday, hitting $662.94. 797,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $729.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $833.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

