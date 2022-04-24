AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,912 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.40% of Nutrien worth $166,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 451.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $103.81. 3,146,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,809. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

