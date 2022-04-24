AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 87,973 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,973 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $103,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after buying an additional 227,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.90. 1,664,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

