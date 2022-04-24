AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $46,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.65 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

