AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 1,900 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in AON were worth $41,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded down $11.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.64. 1,048,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.37. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.