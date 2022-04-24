AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 223,104 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 223,104 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $38.52. 1,084,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

