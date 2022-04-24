AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 392,498 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 392,498 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $83,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 15,110,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

