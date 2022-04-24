AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 40,047 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,047 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,553,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.