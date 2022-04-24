AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 597 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $51,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.06.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $12.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $745.41. 312,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $722.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $759.87. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 134.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.