AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 77,038 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77,038 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $259,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.11. 4,043,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

