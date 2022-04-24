AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $22.36 on Friday, reaching $443.29. 1,696,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,399. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.65. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

