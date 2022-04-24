Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Increased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.25. 2,640,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,345. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $168.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

