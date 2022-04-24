Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Envista posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. Envista has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

