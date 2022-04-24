Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genasys by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

