Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.