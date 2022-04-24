Analysts Anticipate Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to post sales of $171.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.50 million and the highest is $178.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full year sales of $694.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $695.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $772.82 million, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKIL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 237,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

