Analysts Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post ($1.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,008,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,942,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.