Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.28.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $13.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

