Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,751,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

