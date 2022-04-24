Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,941. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.
About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.