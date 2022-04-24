Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King decreased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,941. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

