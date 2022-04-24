Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will report $839.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.57 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $759.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 105.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $15,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,794,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPCH opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

