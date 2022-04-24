Analysts Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) PT at $35.00

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($39.87) to €35.50 ($38.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Accor alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.