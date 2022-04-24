Analysts Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Target Price at $9.45

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 274.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.15%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

