Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT at $56.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BAYRY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 601,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

